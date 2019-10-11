Jennies golf hosts first free youth clinic

WARRENSBURG - After receiving careful instructions from Central Missouri women’s golfer McKenna Rice, Grace Powers stood over her putt. With a slight tap, Powers knocked home a three-foot putt, prompting high-fives in the indoor facility at Mule National golf course.
That was just one of the successes to come out of Central Missouri womens golf team's first free youth clinic hosted on Thursday, Oct. 10.
“The more we can introduce golf to them now and show them us and what they can be like and try to mentor them and get them to where they might want to be like us,” Central Missouri senior Madison Grishman said.
The clinic, open to girls ages 6-12, was the first offered by the Jennies golf program, now in its eighth year. Head coach Chris Port brought the idea to his team and they took it from there, producing everything from the flyers to providing the coaching at the event.
“We wanted to give back to the community and teach little girls golf,” Grisham said. “It’s a sport that you have to start when you are younger, so if we can just teach people about golf and interact with them and get to know them and have them know us.”
Rain kept the clinic to just the indoor facility, but all in attendance were still able to work on their putting, chipping and driving.
“It’s our first run at it, so it’s not going to go as smoothly as we really wanted it to, but we are hoping to make it a semester-thing,” Grisham said. “Our hopes were for fifty kids and we got fifteen, which is better than none. The more we can do it now, the better it is going to be.”
