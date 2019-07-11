INDEPENDENCE - Post 131 is 1-1 through two games in the FIKE wood bat tournament. The Isotopes secured a 8-6 win over Post 60 on Wednesday, July 10, then fell 21-1 to Post 246 on Thursday, July 11.
Post 131 8, Post 60 6 - 8 innings
The Isotopes opened the tournament with three runs in the top of the second. Emmett Parrott led off the inning with a single. Kole Conard reached on a bunt single. Jake White moved both runners up 90 feet. A walk to Eric Wade loaded the bases for Levi Rockhold, who singled in the first run of the game.
Mason Hink grounded into a run scoring fielder’s choice for the second run of the inning. Caden Mitchell finished off the rally with a single to right field for a 3-0 lead.
“We actually played baseball,” Post 131 coach Matt Payne said. “We got out to an early lead, for the most part played defense and we threw strikes.”
The Arrows, from Ottawa, Kansas, cut the Post 131 lead down to 3-2 with a run in the bottom of the second and the third.
The Isotopes got a run back in the top of the fourth as Mitchell launched a two-out double to right field then scored on a single by Zayne Schroeder.
Post 60 answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth with three runs with a pair of doubles, going up 6-4.
Post 131 answered in the top of the seventh. Three straight singles by Schroeder, Brodie Payne and Parrott led to Schroeder and Payne scoring to tie the game at 6-6.
“We stayed in it and battled back,” Matt Payne said.
Things got hairy in the bottom of the seventh for the Isotopes as the Arrows loaded the bases with one out.
Wyatt Barron and Brodie Payne came up big with the bases loaded as Barron fielded a grounder to third and cut off the runner at the plate for the second out of the inning. Payne notched a strikeout for the final out of the frame to send the game into extras.
The Isotopes kept their bats patient in the eighth, securing four walks to bring in two runs.
Payne worked around another bases loaded jam in the home half of the eighth, ending the game with a punchout.
Post 246 21, Post 131 1 - 5 innings
Post 246 got out in front early as a two-run home run to the third batter spiraled into eight runs.
The squad from Moline, Illinois added five runs in the second, three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth
Brodie Payne staved off a shutout with a trip around the bases in the top of the fifth. Payne reached on a single up the middle. A sacrifice bunt from pushed him up 90 feet to second base, where he then stole third before scoring.
Post 131 will continue tournament play at 10 p.m. Thursday against Post 226 and at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12, against the Lee’s Summit Outlaws.
