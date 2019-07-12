Isotopes falter in extra innings thriller

INDEPENDENCE - The clock struck midnight on Post 131’s chance to snag a second win at the FIKE wood bat tournament as the late starting Thursday, July 11, night game - the game started just before 10 p.m. - stretched into Friday, July 12, morning.
The Isotopes reliever Brodie Payne walked back-to-back batters in the bottom of the ninth to hand Post 226 a 3-2 win.
Still, the loss felt better than Post 131 contest earlier in the day - a 21-1 drubbing by Post 246.
“I thought we played great, that is how baseball should be played,” Post 131 coach Matt Payne said.“We played a good game; (Post 226) played a good game and I am proud of them.”
Peyton Seiz, the Isotopes starting pitcher, helped his own cause in the top of the third breaking a scoreless tie.
Seiz yielded three straight hits to the squad from Elsberry, including an RBI double in the home half of the third, tying the game up at 1-1.
Post 226 mustered just five hits in total off of the former Holden ace in his 8 1/3 innings of work which included 15 strikeouts.
“Peyton, obviously, threw a great game,” Matt Payne said. “He kept us in.”
Post 226 made one strikeout pay in the bottom of the fourth as a dropped third strike turned into a controversial run. On a ground ball back to Wyatt Barron at third, the Isotopes tried to get the runner at the plate, but the runner was deemed to have slide under the tag at the plate, giving Post 226 a 2-1 lead.
The Isotopes tied the game back up in the top of the seventh. Eric Wade led off the inning with a single then was moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt from Colby Zink.
Caden Mitchell put a charge into ball for an RBI double. Brodie Payne drew a walk to put a pair of runners on, but Seiz grounded into a 6-4-3 to end the Isotopes’ threat.
Neither team could produce a run in the eighth.
Barron led off the ninth by wearing a pitch, then moved up 90 feet on an errant pickoff attempt. Wade followed with a walk to put a pair of runners on base. Post 131 used to two outs to move the base runners up a bag, but with the go-ahead run on third, Payne lined out to left field.
In the bottom of the ninth, Seiz yielded a lead-off double then hit a batter before recording the first out of the inning with a strikeout before swapping with his battery mate Payne.
Payne issued back-to-back walks to load the bases then bring home the final run.
While the loss stung, there were more important things for the Isotopes to focus on.
In between the Isotopes games, Dustin Silver was involved in a car crash, which sent him to the hospital.
The game was played with a heavy heart, Matt Payne said.
The Post 131 skipper added that the team’s thoughts and prayers are with Silver and his family.
