Isotopes extend season with walk-off win

INDEPENDENCE - Brodie Payne played the hero for Post 131 twice over, driving in the game-tying runs in the bottom of the seventh and game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth in a 6-5 win over Hillcrest in the 2019 Zone Tournament on Thursday, July 25.
“I just like to do my job,” Payne said. “That is what I preach to everyone is just do your job and it happened to be my turn.”
With their season on the line, the Isotopes crawled out from a 5-0 deficit to force extra innings.
Post 131 scraped across a run in the bottom of the third.
Peyton Seiz put a charge into the first pitch- and the Isotopes - he saw in the bottom of the sixth for a two-run blast, his second straight game with a home run.
“I told Peyton, you have the green light, I think they are going to groove the first one,” Post 131 coach Matt Payne said.
Back-to-back singles started the seventh for the Isotopes, followed by a walk, bringing up Brodie Payne.
The senior-to-be at Knob Noster sliced a ball down the right field line, scoring two with the deep single to tie the game at 5-5.
Another walk reloaded the bases for Seiz, but his deep pop fly proved fruitless as the runner on third failed to tag-up.
Post 131 could do no further damage in the seventh, sending the game to extras.
Isotopes reliever Emmett Parrott worked around a two-out walk and single to preserve the tie in the eighth.
The Isotopes offense got back to work in the home half of the eighth. A hit-by-pitch followed by a bloop single set up a sacrifice bunt opportunity for Levi Rockhold, who advanced the runners 90 feet.
Payne came through again in the eight, lifting another single to right field to complete the Isotope’s comeback effort.
The win was a reversal of fortune for the Isotopes as Hillcrest ended Post 131’s season a year ago in a similar 6-5 walk-off win and is the first win in three years in the zone tournament for the squad.
