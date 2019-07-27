Isotopes bow out of zone tournament

INDEPENDENCE - Post 131’s run in the American Legion Zone 2 tournament came to an end with a 2-1 loss to FIKE on Friday, July 26.
“We didn’t hit the ball good enough to win,” Post 131 coach Matt Payne said. “To only score one run, we’ve got to hit the ball better than that.”
Errors and missed chances hurt the Isotopes in the elimination game.
FIKE plated it first run in the top of the third on a throwing error by the Post 131 defense. In the home half of the frame, the Isotopes loaded the bases, but were unable to push across a run.
FIKE struck again in the fourth, turning a lead-off bunt into the second run of the game with a single to center field, taking a 2-0 lead.
Post 131 halved its deficit in the bottom of the fourth. With runners on first and third, Peyton Seiz took off for second, drawing a balk to score Zayne Schroeder.
Seiz tried to make more magic happen on the base paths in an attempt to steal third, but was thrown out, ending the Isotopes threat in the fourth.
On the mound, Seiz held FIKE in check outside of the two runs given up, shutting out FIKE for the final three frames. The State Fair-commit went all seven innings for Post 131 on 17 pitches.
“Having Peyton on the mound, I had confidence that we had a good shot at win that,” Payne said. “Peyton definitely pitched well enough to win.”
Post 131 left a runner on in the sixth and stranded a pair of runners in the seventh to end the season.
“Overall, I am pleased with how the season turned out,” Payne said. “We played three one-run ball games (in the zone tournament) and it shows promise with the program as it moves forward. I think all these kids but one can play again next year if they want to, so we’ve got a number of young kids and hopefully they’ll stay with it.”
(0) comments
