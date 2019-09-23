Former UCM coach Peggy Martin becomes NCAA volleyball win leader

Former Central Missouri volleyball coach Peggy Martin became college volleyball’s winningest coach of all-time on Saturday, Sept. 21, reaching 1,350 career wins.
Martin’s Spring Hill club secured a 3-2 win over Mississippi College to push her past Larry Brook’s 1,348 career wins, then took down Henderson State 3-2.
The majority of Martin’s win came while at the helm of the Jennies, racking up 1,064 in a 33-year reign in Warrensburg.
The UCM Hall of Fame member led the Jennies to 25-straight trips to the NCAA tournament, reaching the quarterfinals six times and the national championship game one, finishing runner-up in 1987.
Martin took over the Spring Hill program in 2009 and has duplicated her success at Central Missouri, amassing a 286-68 record in her 11 seasons there.
Martin is one of two coaches all-time, along with Bock, to win more than 1,300 games in NCAA women’s volleyball.
