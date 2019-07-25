Errors cost Isotopes in Zone tournament opener

INDEPENDENCE - A pair of errors sent Post 131 to the loser’s bracket of the 2019 Zone Tournament, losing 3-2 to Rod’s A’s on Wednesday, July 24.
“It’s extremely disappointing, that is probably the closest we’ve played Rod’s A’s in the last few years,” Post 131 coach Matt Payne said.
Isotopes starter Brodie Payne worked around a bases loaded jam in the first inning before settling in for a scoreless second frame. He appeared to be rolling through the A’s line-up, striking out the first two batters of the third before an error derailed the inning.
Payne gave up a two-out double, then induced a routine fly ball to right field, which would have ended the frame. Instead, the pop fly was dropped leading to the A’s putting their first run on the board.
A trio of walks later, Payne finished the inning off with his seventh strikeout with the A’s out in front 2-1.
Post 131 halved its deficit in the bottom of the third. Wyatt Barron blasted a two-out double off the left field fence, then came around to score on a single through the left side by Payne.
Peyton Seiz knotted the game back up at 2-2 with a solo shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth.
Rod’s A’s took back the lead for good in the top of the sixth off Seiz, who came on in relief of Emmett Parrott, who bridged the gap on the mound between Payne and Seiz.
Parrott sailed his throw from shortstop into the visitor’s dugout on a ground ball. A one-out single through the left-side scored the game-winning run for the A’s.
“We gave them three unearned runs. The higher you get in quality of baseball, errors cost you more and that is what happened today,” Matt Payne said. “A simple fly ball; a routine ball to short, we make those two plays - and we’ve made those plays throughout the year.”
Post 131 will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hidden Valley Sports Complex with its season on the line.
