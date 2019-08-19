Chiefs facilitate special day for Warrensburg manager Andy Martins

ST. JOSEPH — Warrensburg football manager Andy Martins got an experience of a lifetime on Wednesday, Aug. 14, as the Kansas City Chiefs invited him to a training camp practice.
Ever the team player, Andy, who has autism, was hoping to have the Chiefs honor the Warrensburg football team following the Tigers 2018 district title run at a practice, so he penned a letter to the organization.
“I want to show them how happy being a part of my school’s football team is to me and I really want them to meet the Chiefs. This might help our team win the state championship this time,” Andy said to his mother, Lauren Martins after writing the letter.
While getting the entire Tiger squad up to St. Joseph wasn’t possible, Kansas City offered an alternative, inviting Andy and his family up to take in a practice in the VIP section.
“Oh my gosh, it was wonderful, it really was,” Lauren said. “They went above and beyond I ever could have dreamed of. ... I thought they were just going to do one or two pictures, but the next thing I know, he had a video. It was like, wow!”
The video, which was shared on the Chief’s Twitter page has been viewed 15,800 times and garnered over 500 likes and 60 retweets, chronicled Andy’s day with the Chiefs, which included getting to watch practice and meeting players along with the radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus.
Linebacker Anthony Hitchens signed his gloves and gave them to Andy and long snapper James Winchester signed his hat. Andy said both keepsakes are safe at home.
Andy is no stranger to sports as a life-long Chiefs fan who has managed for the Warrensburg football team, the boys basketball team, the soccer teams and the baseball team.
“Andy loves football and he knows everything about, not only the Warrensburg Tigers, but every other team in the conference, so if I need a scouting report, I just ask Andy,” Warrensburg football coach Chris Cavanah said.
The football team isn’t the only place that Andy has left his mark on Warrensburg athletics.
“He is somebody that when you are around him, there is just no way you are going to be upset,” Warrensburg soccer coach Bryan Olivas said. “He always does something to brighten your day. He always has a smile on his face and is always happy to be where he is at. Whenever I had him for soccer, it was just amazing having him there.”
