WARRENSBURG — Chad Kimbley made his first ever hole-in-one at the Mules National Golf Club.
Kimbley holed out from the tee box on the par 3 No. 18 at Mule National, covering the 122 yards with his 9 iron on July 15.
The shot was witnessed by Gerald Kimbley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.