Night one of the annual Labor Day weekend special events began on Saturday, Aug. 31, evening with 107 race teams signed in for competition. The night served as the opening night for A-Mod drivers to race their way onto the grid for Sunday’s main event, Sept. 1. B-Mods also competed during the night for the first of two straight nights of $1,000-to-win events. The Top Gun Series also ended after the night’s events.
Among competitors on hand were 24 A-Mods, 18 Street Stocks, 26 B-Mods, 21 Mod-Lites, 10 E-Mods and eight Pure Stocks.
Pure Stock Recap
Spencer Reiff and Jason Ryun earned front-row honors for the night’s 15-lap main event. Reiff quickly shot out to an early race lead over Ryun but caution flew after one lap. On the restart, Reiff again led Ryun, James Smith and Darrin Christy. As the laps clicked by, Reiff extended his lead to 2.3 seconds by lap ten over Ryun, Smith and Christy. In the end, Reiff prevailed with his third victory of the season over Ryun, Smith, Jimmie Workman and Christy.
E-Mod Recap
Steven Makar and Kit Bailey amassed the most passing points and started on the front row of the night’s 12-lap main event. Makar quickly set the pace at the front of the field with Darren Bennett and Jeremy Curless battling for second with Bailey fourth. Bennett made the pass on Curless by lap six and worked to close in on leader Makar who had a 1-second advantage by lap seven. Bennett cut the lead to half a second by lap ten as he and Makar raced for the win. It was a close battle to the finish, but Makar pulled off the win by two-tenths of a second over Bennett, Curless, Bailey and Dakota Earls.
Mod-Lite Recap
Dillon Raffurty and David Raffurty earned front-row starting positions for the night’s 20-lap main event. Dillon Raffurty recently wrapped up the 2019 championship and looked strong at the start of the night’s main event pulling away by 2.3-seconds by lap six over Ed Griggs, Brian Ziegler and David Raffurty. At the halfway marker, Raffurty led Ziegler by 2.0-seconds with Griggs, Donnie Danner and David Raffurty inside the top five. As Dillon Raffurty made his way through lapped traffic, Ziegler had to do the same and was unable to close the gap. Griggs moved to second by lap 18 over Ziegler, whose night came to a heart-breaking finish as he had to retire from the event. Just as the checkers were set to fly to finish the race, one car stalled on the track forcing a green, white, and checkered-flag finish. It took three attempts to finish the race as several drivers experienced one problem or another. At the finish, it was Dillon Raffurty who edged Griggs for his twelfth win of the season. Behind the lead pair were Dannar, Michael Raffurty and David Raffurty.
B-Mod Recap
Gunner Martin and Scotty Martin earned front-row honors for the night’s 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. Gunner Martin was the early race leader with Scotty Martin and Brad Smith close behind before caution flew at lap four. After the restart, Gunner opened a two-second lead over Scotty Martin, J.C, Morton, Brad Smith and Jake Richards. As the field continued to work the challenging track, Martin’s lead grew to 4.6 seconds over Scotty Martin, Jacob Ebert, Morton and Smith. Caution flew again at the lap 16 marker as Gunner Martin led Scotty Martin, Ebert, Morton, Smith and Richards. The race restarted with a handful of laps remaining, but caution flew once again with five laps remaining as the Martins led Richards, Morton and Ebert back to green. Richards moved to second by lap 23 with Morton also moving forward. Gunner Martin went on to collect the victory with Richards second, Morton third, Scotty Martin fourth and Ebert fifth.
Street Stock Recap
Clayton Campbell and Marc Carter began the night’s 20-lap main event from row one. Campbell led the only circuits with Carter, Jay Prevete, Aaron Poe and Chad Eickleberry inside the top five. At the lap six-marker, caution flew for a single-car spin as Campbell worked hard to stay in front of Poe, Prevete and Carter. By lap 14, the battle for the lead was furious as Poe swooped around the high side to take the lead at lap 15 as the top four stayed close. Caution flew at lap 16 as Eickleberry’s car had too much damage on the left front to continue. For the restart it was Poe and Prevete who pulled away to battle for the win with Campbell, Jimmy Ngo and Carter inside the top five. At the finish, Poe went on to claim the victory, his second of the season in front of Prevete Campbell, Ngo and Carter in the top five.
Upcoming Events
Sept. 20 - (Friday) Night 1, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ULMA.
Sept. 21 - (Saturday) Night 2, Third Annual Street Stock Showdown. Featuring SS, BM, ML.
Central Missouri Speedway Results - Aug. 31
Pure Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Spencer Reiff (7), 100
2. Jason Ryun (27), 95
3. James Smith (3), 91
4. Jimmie Workman (24), 87
5. Darrin Christy (3B), 84
6. Dustin Dillon (22), 81
7. Cameron Kelly (30K), 78
DNS - Scott Martin (12), 0
E-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Steven Makar (4M), 100
2. Darren Bennett (14B), 95
3. Jeremy M. Curless (33), 91
4. Kristopher Bailey (77), 87
5. Dakota Earls (15E), 84
6. Raymond Gilbert (00), 81
7. Jeff Jackson (81), 78
8. John Snyder (6J), 76
9. Danny Thompson (7J), 74
DNS - Leland Quint (118)
Mod Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Dillon Raffurty (46), 100
2. Edward Griggs (47), 95
3. Donnie Dannar (171), 91
4. Michael Raffurty (41), 87
5. David Raffurty (64), 84
6. Anthony Kerr (73), 81
7. Cody Miller (7), 78
8. Jesse Wright (67w), 76
9. Garrett Stonum (4K), 74
10. Tyler Furrell (34), 72
11. James Beebe (3), 70
12. Justin Raffurty (75), 68
13. Kevin White (33), 66
14. Kyle Jennings Guy (17), 64
15. Michael Everhart (85), 62
16. Lucas Gillette (15), 60
DNF - Jeff Raffurty (98), 58; Nathan Wolfe (3), 56; Travis Alexander (36), 55; Brian Ziegler (65Z), 54; Joshua James Guy (2), 53.
B-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Gunner Martin (38)
2. Jake Richards (7J)
3. J C Morton (18)
4. Scotty Martin (14)
5. Jacob Ebert (94)
6. Brad Smith (99)
7. Buddy Thompson (5)
8. Patrick Royalty (49)
9. Robert Chad Staus
10. Jeremy Polston (11)
11. Olen Stephens (12Jr)
12. Chris Kitch (3K)
13. Skylar Nolker (99M)
DNF - Chris Brockway (3); Jaylen Wettengel (91J); Donald R Marrs (9); Sturgis Streeter (61); Kody Bray (15s); Ryan Edde (15); Dallas Heuser (15H); Chad Walker (4); Cole Campbell (22c); Matt Michaels (13M).
DNS - Jeremy Price (11P).
DQ - Luke Nieman (181); Kaleb Bray (19B).
Street Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Aaron Samuel Poe (45), 100
2. Jay Prevete (25xxx), 95
3. Clayton W Campbell (30C), 91
4. James Allen Ngo (60), 87
5. Marc Carter (10), 84
6. Eric Hammons (5H), 81
7. Jerry Schmidt (11x), 78
8. Michael Mullins (M20), 76
9. John Clancy (8), 74
10. Clyde A Perryman (3P), 72
11. Ethan Lamons (0), 70
12. Nick Gibson (G1), 68
13. Colton Bourland (2), 66
14. Matthew Harp (81H), 64
DNF - Robert Chad Eickleberry (9), 62; Ethan Mullins (5E), 60; Junior Woods (04K), 58.
DNS -Brett Wood (7).
Modified
Place Driver Points
1. Dustin Hodges (22H)
2. Rick Beebe (22B)
3. Gunner Martin (75)
4. Ryan Middaugh (21)
5. Terry L Schultz (90)
6. Chad Lyle (16S)
7. Jason Pursley (38C)
8. Dean K Wille (68)
9. Kameron Grindstaff (14)
10. Dalton Kirk (30)
11. Anthony Tanner (7)
12. Brent Holman (17)
DNF - Brad Smith (31); Johnny Wyman (95JR); Chris Tonoli (71); Colson Kirk (5K); Kevin Blackburn (88); Timothy W Karrick (1K); Matt Johnson (1X); Jake Richards (74).
DNS - Allan Lawrence (94)
