WARRENSBURG — Prior to Saturday’s, July 20, Lions Club game, Blue head coach Rich Johnson, Knob Noster, had a problem. His play sheet was still in the locker room with 15 minutes until kickoff.
Johnson eventually got his playbook and went deep into it, drawing up a flea flicker and a fake punt on the first drive of the night, both of which were snuffed out.
“That is just how I coach,” Johnson said. “I feel like punting the football is offensive failure and I was happy with the offensive line all week.”
The Blue team got back to basics after its opening driving, running the ball through the Gold team’s defense for a 44-14 win.
The Blue squad — which featured Tanner Karnes, Warrensburg, and Andrew Harvey, Knob Noster — broke the scoreless tie with just under a minute to play in the first quarter as Brandon Rayos, Raymore-Peculiar, rushed in from four yards out to give the visitors on the scoreboard a 6-0 lead. The drive was set-up by a fumble recovery at the Blue 23 yard-line with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
“We didn’t know what we had, we didn’t know what the other team had, so it was kind of nerve-wrecking in that instance for me, but this was just a great experience,” Johnson said.
Alvaro Porras, Lexington, notched the first of his three touchdowns with a 15-yard scamper at the eight minute, 19 second mark of the second quarter, then kept it himself on the two-point conversion to extend the Blue lead to 14-0.
Gold halved its deficit with a three-yard touchdown run by Tra Ranson, Sikeston, with 2:51 left in the half, setting what would be the halftime score at 14-7.
A 34-yard pass from Josh Yahnig, Cass-Midway, to Mason Bryars, East Prairie, on fourth down set up the score by Ranson.
The second half was dominated by the Blue squad, who rattled off 30-unanswered points to take control of the contest.
Gage Lemler, Archie, got the scoring started with a 34-yard field goal with 6:30 left in the third quarter, to push the Blue lead out to 17-7.
The second turnover of the night — an interception Scout Schaberg, Wellington-Napoleon — was returned to inside the Gold five-yard line, setting up a one-yard touchdown run by Chase Billips, Marceline.
Porras secured his second touchdown of the night after a defensive stop at midfield, breaking off a 45-yard touchdown run to position Blue with a 31-7 lead with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
“We felt like we could control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that is what we did,” Johnson said.
A fourth-down gamble by the Gold squad gave Blue the ball back 19 yards from paydirt, leading to a five-yard scamper for Porras and a 37-7 lead after a blocked point after attempt.
Lemler cashed in the final score of the night for the Blue team from a yard out with 5:03 remaining.
Gold capped off the night with a frenzied drive in the waning minutes of the contest, scoring on a five-yard touchdown pass from Yahnig to Clayton Stallo, Marceline.
“It was a great feeling to go out with a win,” Karnes, who begins practice with Central Missouri in August, said. “It wasn’t my usual teammates, but we become brothers quickly and I wouldn’t want to play with another group of guys.”
“It was just a great week because they got along so well,” Johnson said. “You know, the scoreboard really doesn’t matter, it was what we gained this week and the relationships we built and it was awesome.”
