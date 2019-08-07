WARRENSBURG — All-Starz Barbershop’s third annual Shoe Drive & Basketball Tournament raised $300 and collected 40 pairs of shoes on Sunday, Aug. 3.
Bill Carlyle sponsored the event and paid for the event space at University of Central Missouri Rec Center.
Seven teams were registered for the event.
Team All-Starz brought home first place with Team Wig Splittah taking second place.
Stone Laser Imaging of Sedalia provided the trophies.
