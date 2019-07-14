The Missouri Golf Association is set to host the 36th Missouri Junior Amateur Championship at Mules National Golf Course on July 15-16. This year we have 156 junior golfers from across the state, ranging in age from ages 8-18.
Two competitors from Warrensburg will take part in the event with Brooks Baldin teeing off at 9:30 a.m. and Jackson Nimmo teeing off at 12:50 p.m.
This year the 8-11 year old divisions will play 18-hole stroke play championship within the two days of the tournament, and the 12-18 year old divisions will play 36-hole stroke play championship within the two days.
Last year’s champions of the Junior Amateur at Meadow Lake Country Club were Amber Wilson and Hank Lierz. Hank Lierz shot 68-68 for an -8 total to claim the title. While, Amber Wilson shot 68-74 for an -2 total to claim the title. Neither Lierz nor Wilson will be attending this year’s event, so we are looking forward to new champions.
Mules National Golf Course is hosting the Junior Amateur Championship for the first time this year.
