WARRENSBURG - Two Warrensburg golfers made sure to try and defend
“You always want to show out on your home course, but there is always next year,”
Warrensburg’s Brooks Baldwin shot a second round +7, 77 - matching his opening round score - to finish, +14, 154 in 22nd place.
The junior-to-be opening his round with a birdie on No. 10 and on No. 13, but a double bogey on No. 14 and a triple on No. 16 negated the early momentum.
“A few bad swings cost me,” Baldwin said. “I kept it around on the back, but still some things to improve on.”
Fellow Tiger Jackson Nimmo came in a tie for 58th, shooting +23, 93, on both days for a final tally of +46, 186.
“I didn’t play very good, but it was fun to play at my home course and know the course and have the experience,” Nimmo said.
This was the first year that Mule National had hosted the junior amateur event.
“It was awesome,” Baldwin said on playing on his hometown course. “Hearing everyone talk about how nice it is and stuff was really cool.”
