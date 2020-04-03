KANSAS CITY — The MIAA announced the location for its 2021 Spring Championships.
The 2020 scheduled championship venues in baseball, mens golf and outdoor track and field will again be the site of the championships in 2021.
Along with those championships, next year’s softball championship and womens golf championship are scheduled to be played at their 2021 originally contracted site.
Opportunities to remain the host for next year’s championship was accepted by each site after the cancellation of the 2020 spring seasons due to COVID-19.
A recommendation by the association’s COVID-19 Task Force allowed locations to continue to host each championship.
The MIAA Institutional Representatives Council (IRC) unanimously approved the recommendation.
Missouri Southern will host the 2021 baseball championship finals presented by Mammoth Turf May 13 through 16 at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
Pittsburg State will host the 2021 mens and womens outdoor track and field championships on May 7, 8 and 9 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Next year’s mens golf championship is slated for April 19, 20 and 21 at Shangri-La Golf Course and Resort in Monkey Island, Oklahoma.
Central Oklahoma will host the 2021 softball championship on May 6, 7, 8 and 9.
The venue will be Broncho Softball Stadium in Edmond, Oklahom,a if the USA Softball Complex in Oklahoma City remains unavailable due to construction.
Next year’s womens golf championship will take place on April 22, 23 and24 at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
