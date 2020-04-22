WARRENSBURG — Jake Wirthwein, Warrensburg High School graduate and current member of the University of Missouri's track and field team, was recently named an honoree of the Lathrop GPM 3 Stripes Club.
The athletics department at Mizzou announced Wirthwein received the recognition for the week of March 30.
The award recognizes student athletes for their work in their sport, in the classroom and in the community.
"All three of those have meant a lot to me since coming to college so it is really cool to finally be recognized for that," Wirthwein said.
The award is given out to three to five Mizzou athletes a quarter throughout the year.
"It feels really cool," Wirthwein said.
After having to wait to compete due to injuries, Wirthwein said he has found a schedule that helps him balance and excel in all three aspects included in the award.
"It is definitely interesting," he said. "I am probably busy from 8 in the morning until, depending on if I have a test, 10 or 11 at night just with class, school work, practices, volunteering and other organizations I am involved in. Balancing my time between each one of them has been the main struggle but it has been good so far."
