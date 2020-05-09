KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced that the 2020 Officiating Award of Excellence, in honor of former MIAA Commissioner Dr. Bob Boerigter, has been awarded to Courtney Donohue.
She served as an official in both the MIAA womens soccer and womens basketball championships last season.
Over the past five seasons, Donohue has officiated NCAA womens basketball games, highlighted by being selected for the MIAA Championship in each of the last three years.
In womens soccer, Donohue has served the association since 2017 and was part of the crew for the MIAA Championship match this past season.
In 2019, she was selected to officiate the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) womens basketball national tournament.
Along with her duties in the MIAA, Donohue officiates womens basketball games and womens soccer matches in four other collegiate conferences, including being selected to work womens soccer in NCAA Division I’s Missouri Valley Conference during the 2020 season.
She was a member of the first all-female crew to officiate a state championship match in Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) history.
Donohue has also been selected for four MSHSAA state championship matches during her career.
The Officiating Award of Excellence is named in honor of the fourth commissioner of the MIAA, Dr. Bob Boerigter.
The award was established in 2018 to recognize active MIAA officials, in any sport, who have made an outstanding contribution to MIAA officiating.
Boerighter identified the importance of officiating at all levels and emphasized the degree of commitment and integrity that today’s officials must exhibit in order to be successful.
