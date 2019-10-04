191001_wd_spt_holden_xc_p1
Holden senior Valorie Slack runs in the Missouri Southern Stampede on Sept. 21. Slack finished fourth at the first annual Gans Creek Classic on Saturday, Sept. 28.

 Cody Thorn Platte County Citizen/Contributed Photo

Holden cross country’s Valorie Slack is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Female Athlete of the Week for finishing fourth in the White division at the first annual Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:26.6.

