Holden wrestling's Tasia Lee is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 16-Dec. 21 Female Athlete of the Week for taking home the gold at the 2019 Harrisonville Girls Wrestling Tournament in the 142lbs B bracket. She becomes Holden’s first ever girls wrestling tournament champion.
