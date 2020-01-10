200107_wd_spt_whs_gbb_p2
Warrensburg's Olivia Harrison lines up a 3-point shot in the second half of the Lady Tigers 65-48 win over Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, during the Lotspeich Shootout.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Warrensburg basketball's Olivia Harrison is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 23 through Jan. 4 Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 15 points in win over Center.

