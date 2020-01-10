spotlight featured Female Athlete of the Week - Olivia Harrison Warrensburg Jan 10, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Warrensburg's Olivia Harrison lines up a 3-point shot in the second half of the Lady Tigers 65-48 win over Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, during the Lotspeich Shootout. Randy Speer/Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warrensburg basketball's Olivia Harrison is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 23 through Jan. 4 Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 15 points in win over Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form View More Upcoming Events Jan 15 VFW Post 2513 meeting (copy) Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 16 Johnson County Democratic Club Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCharles Richard “Buddy” CrankKnob Noster officers investigate shootingOne shooting suspect turns himself inAthlete of the Week Dec. 23-Jan. 4Delores CraigWorking Today: Warrior Jujitsu owner and instructor teaches martial arts of jujitsu, judoCity hires Dulin as assistant city managerMCC applauds Parson’s decision to consent to continued refugee resettlement in MissouriGregory “Greg” Allen ChristyWinter storm watch issued Images Videos CommentedHarland Dale Osborne (2)Timothy T. Wilcoxen (2)Charles Richard “Buddy” Crank (2)The U.S. House passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Do you agree with this action? (1)
