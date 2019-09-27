New faces produce same results for Holden softball
Holden pitcher Maddie Sechrest throws a pitch in the third inning of the Lady Eagles 15-0 win over Higginsville on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Sechrest is one of three freshmen starting for Holden, who lost six seniors off last season’s state quarterfinals team.

Holden softball’s Maddie Sechrest is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 16 through Sept. 21 Female Athlete of the Week as she tossed her first shutout of the season in a 15-0 win over Higginsville.

