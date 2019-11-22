In a League of Her Own: Brandes becomes first Crest Ridge volleyball player in program history with 1,000 career digs
With this dig, Kenna Brandes becomes the only player in Crest Ridge volleyball history to record 1,000 carrier digs.

 Derek Brizendine/Staff Photo

Crest Ridge volleyball’s Kenna Brandes is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Fall Postseason Week One Female Athlete of the Week as the senior was named All-State in Class 1.

