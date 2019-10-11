Warrensburg tennis' Jessica Snare is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 30 through Oct. 5 Female Athlete of the Week for winning the No. 3 singles bracket and being part of the winning No. 2 doubles team at the Missouri River Valley Conference Tournament.
spotlight featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.