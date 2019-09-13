Warrensburg softball's Jacelynn Laws is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Aug. 30 through Sept. 7 Female Athlete of the Week for striking out a pair in the fifth to close the door on a combined one-hit shutout against Clinton while also going 2-for-2 at the plate and accounting for three RBIs.
