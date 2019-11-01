Female Athlete of the Week - Christine Sturgill, Knob Noster

Knob Noster cross country's Christine Sturgill is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 21-26 Female Athlete of the Week as she finished sixth in the East at the Missouri River Valley Conference meet with a time of 24:36.3. Her finish helped the Lady Panthers to their first MRVC East title.
