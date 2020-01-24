200124_wd_spt_fleming
Buy Now

Bailey Fleming

 Bailey Fleming

Leeton basketball’s Bailey Fleming is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 13-18 Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in the first two games of the Skyline Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.