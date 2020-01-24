spotlight featured Female Athlete of the Week - Bailey Fleming, Leeton Jan 24, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bailey Fleming Bailey Fleming Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leeton basketball’s Bailey Fleming is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 13-18 Female Athlete of the Week for scoring 17 points in the first two games of the Skyline Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWarrensburg resident seriously injured in wreck Wednesday morningWarrensburg, Blue Springs residents win $1 Million Powerball drawingOne dead, one in custody following shooting in HoldenWarrensburg Schlotzsky's set to open in spring 2020Holden resident seriously injured in wreck on U.S. Highway 50Wanda Lea Lockhart MillerNWS issues winter weather advisoryWD-40 group celebrates 25th anniversarySylvester L. GintherWinter weather advisory extended, travel not advised Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Timothy T. Wilcoxen (2)Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller (1)Winter weather advisory extended, travel not advised (1)Margaret June ‘Margi’ Warnick (1)
