Crest Ridge boys win I-70 Conference title
Buy Now

Crest Ridge’s David Siegfried goes up for a shot bewteen a pair of St. Paul defenders in the chanmpionship game of the I-70 Conference Tournament.

 Derek Brizendine/Staff Photo

Crest Ridge basketball’s David Siegfried is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 8-Dec. 14 Male Athlete of the Week for putting up 16 points as the Cougars won the I-70 Conference Tournament defeating St. Paul 70-57. He had 13 points in the second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.