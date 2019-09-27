Knob Noster cross country’s Same Wilhelm is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 16 through Sept. 21 Male Athlete of the Week as he won the Odessa Cross Country Classic with a time of 16:49, a full minute ahead of the next finisher.
