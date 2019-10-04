Warrensburg football’s Miles Moore is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 Male Athlete of the Week as he took part in 40 of Warrensburg’s 64 offensive plays against Pleasant Hill. He ran the ball 39 times for 258 yards. He recorded three scores in the win.
