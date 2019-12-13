190125_w_sports_QC KN
Knob Noster’s Kellen Foster takes a 3-point shot in the first half of the Panthers 45-32 loss to Lone Jack on Jan. 22 2019 in the opening round of the Quarry City Classic at Crest Ridge.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Knob Noster basketball’s Kellen Foster is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Nov. 22-Dec. 7 Winter Season Male Athlete of the Week for recording a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 76-59 win over Clinton to open the season.

