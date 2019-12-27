Crest Ridge stays perfect with last second lay-up
Crest Ridge junior Jax Brandes puts up a lay-up during the Cougars I-70 conference tournament semifinals against Orrick. Brandes scored the game-winning bucket in Crest Ridge's 54-53 win over Cole Camp on Thursday, Dec. 19.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Crest Ridge basketball’s Jax Brandes is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Dec. 16-Dec. 21 Male Athlete of the Week as he scored 10 points, including the game-winning layup as time expired, in a 54-53 win over Cole Camp.

