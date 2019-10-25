Holden football’s Fred Frazier is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 14-19 Male Athlete of the Week as he ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Carrollton.
