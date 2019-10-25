Warrensburg, Holden take part in Clinton Jamboree
Holden senior running back Fred Frazier looks for space during the Eagles offensive sessions against Clinton during the Clinton Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 23.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Holden football’s Fred Frazier is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Oct. 14-19 Male Athlete of the Week as he ran for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Carrollton.

