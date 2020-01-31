spotlight featured Male Athlete of the Week - Daniel Warner, Leeton Jan 31, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Daniel Warner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leeton basketball's Daniel Warner is the Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Jan. 20 through Jan. 25 Male Athlete of the Week for scoring 22 points in a win over Montrose. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form View More Upcoming Events Feb 5 VFW Post 2513 meeting Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Feb 6 Shop Local Night Thu, Feb 6, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCapitol Perspectives: A major change in Missouri highway fundingCloser to home: McCoy joins City of WarrensburgHolden residents share love of Chiefs with newborn calfWorking Today: Coffee Sknobs manager loves to serveWalter Shannon, Jr.James A. “Jimmy” ThurstonWarrensburg prepares for a party 50 years in the makingKingsville Dollar General now open, grand opening set for FebruaryWarrensburg resident seriously injured in wreck Wednesday morningMissouri Main Street Connection hosts Main Street Capitol Day Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Bill J. Turnage (1)Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller (1)Winter weather advisory extended, travel not advised (1)Margaret June ‘Margi’ Warnick (1)Marvin Neal (1)Barbara Jean Bratton (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.