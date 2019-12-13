Crest Ridge senior Kenna Brandes is the 2019 All-Johnson County Volleyball Player of the Year.
Brandes led the Lady Cougars to a 25-7-3 record, the Class 1 District 14 championship and a Class 1 state quarterfinals berth.
During the 2019 season, Brandes became the first Lady Cougar to reach 1,000 career digs and leaves as the all-time dig leader for the program.
The senior finished with 480 digs as the team’s libero while also adding a team-high 36 aces from the service line.
She was named to the Class 1 All-State team for a second year in-a-row and also earned First-Team All-District and All-Conference honors.
This is her second Player of the Year award after receiving the honor as a junior.
