Warrensburg senior Abby Allnutt is the 2019 All-Johnson County Softball Player of the Year.
Allnutt led the Lady Tigers to an 11-10-1 record. The Central Missouri softball commit hit .629 with a .687 on base percentage and six home runs in her final year with Warrensburg.
She was recognized as a member of the Class 3 All-State team as well as earning All-MRVC West First-Team, First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Region honors.
Honorable mention
Knob Noster — Sadie Parks, Estella Huntsman
Holden — Lilly Spring, Maddie Sechrest
Warrensburg — Molly Nicas, Emma Kreisel
