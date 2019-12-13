Allnutt's grand slam lifts Warrensburg past Smith-Cotton
Warrensburg senior Abby Allnutt is the 2019 All-Johnson County Softball Player of the Year.

Allnutt led the Lady Tigers to an 11-10-1 record. The Central Missouri softball commit hit .629 with a .687 on base percentage and six home runs in her final year with Warrensburg.

She was recognized as a member of the Class 3 All-State team as well as earning All-MRVC West First-Team, First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Region honors.

Honorable mention

Knob Noster — Sadie Parks, Estella Huntsman

Holden — Lilly Spring, Maddie Sechrest

Warrensburg — Molly Nicas, Emma Kreisel

