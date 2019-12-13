The Warrensburg doubles team of Rachel Beymer and Brooke Barker are the 2019 All-Johnson County Girls Tennis Players of the Year.
The duo reached the Class 1 state quarterfinals by claiming the Class 1 District 13 champion followed by a 2-0 win in the sectional round.
Beymer and Barker also finished fourth in the No. 1 doubles bracket at the Missouri River Valley Conference tournament, helping the Lady Tigers to the tournament title as well as the regular season title.
This is Beymer and Barker’s first Player of the Year.
