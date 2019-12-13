Warrensburg senior Montana Carter is the 2019 All-Johnson County Girls Golfer of the Year.
Carter was the lone Lady Tiger to reach the sectional round of the Class 1 tournament after finishing in a tie for 13th place in districts.
She also earned an All-MRVC nod after finishing fifth at the conference tournament.
This is her first Player of the Year award.
