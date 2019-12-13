Warrensburg junior Tabby Boldt is the 2019 All-Johnson County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Boldt led the Lady Tigers to a fourth place finish in Class 3 while securing her best state meet finish in 19:13.7 to take eighth place and earn a spot on the All-State team.
The junior captured her first district title in the lead-up to state, winning the Class 3 District 7 race with a time of 20:12.5.
The junior also was the Missouri River Valley West girls champion, leading the Lady Tigers to the MRVC West team title.
Adding to her resume were first place finishes at the Warrensburg Invitational and Marshall Invitational.
This is her first Runner of the Year award after previously being named to the honorable mention list in 2017 and 2018.
Honorable Mention
Crest Ridge — Taylor Hurley
Holden — Valorie Slack, Camille Gudde
Knob Noster — Christine Sturgill, Haley Robles, Carinne Fundaburg, Abigail Collier, Caylie Holyfield-Mikkola
Kingsville — Talitha Hart
Warrensburg — Emma Gebbia, Rylee McLaughlin, Allie Griffiths, Adriele Widerhoeft, Laine Bushmeyer, Rylie Othic
