2019 All-Johnson County Football Player of the Year - Will Taylor, Crest Ridge
Crest Ridge quarterback Will Taylor drops back for a pass against Knob Noster during the Cougars against the Panthers on Sept. 13.

 Derek Brizendine/Staff Photo

Crest Ridge junior quarterback Will Taylor is the 2019 All-Johnson County Football Player of the Year.

Taylor threw for 2,796 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to an 8-3 record.

During the 2019 campaign, Taylor broke four single-game and three single-season records for the Cougars.

Both his passing yards and touchdown marks are single-season records as are his 10 games of throwing for over 100 yards.

During Crest Ridge’s 58-36 win over Concordia, Taylor threw for a record 455 yards and five touchdowns, a mark he matched two other times during the season, which is a program record.

His 27 completions and 47 attempts in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals against Windsor were program records for a single game.

Taylor also holds the career record for completions with one season remaining at Crest Ridge. He was also named to the KMZU Dream Team.

This is his first Player of the Year award.

2019 All-Johnson County Football

First-Team Offense

QB – Will Taylor, Crest Ridge*

RB – Fred Frazier, Holden

WR – Cole Schmidli, Crest Ridge

WR – Jayden Brown, Holden

WR – Jaden Ring, Crest Ridge

OL – Jaron Terry, Crest Ridge

OL – Cooper Berry, Warrensburg

OL – Sterling Phillips, Holden

OL – Xavier Ortiz, Knob Noster

OL – Jackson Meldrem, Warrensburg

ATH – Iverson Sirom, Knob Noster

P – Shelby Pittsenbarger, Warrensburg

K – Carter Bell, Warrensburg

*Denotes All-Johnson County Player of the Year

First Team Defense

DL – Cooper Berry, Warrensburg

DL – Travis Stout, Holden

DL – Zach Freeman, Crest Ridge

DL – Kaden Maxwell, Warrensburg

Secondary – Blayne McMillin, Crest Ridge

Sec. – Corbin Coswick, Warrensburg

Sec. – Jadis Williams, Knob Noster

Sec. – Eli Nappe, Warrensburg

Sec. – Danile Taylor, Holden

Sec. – Alex Binder, Chilhowee

Sec. – Cory Conley, Warrensburg

Returner – Lane Elwell, Knob Noster

Honorable Mention

Chilhowee – Randy Binder

Crest Ridge – David Siegfried, Kole Conard, Dalton Renick

Holden — Jackson Tevis, Peyton Hon, Karson Kauffman

Knob Noster – Wyatt Schreiner, Mark Burgess, Tim Williams

Warrensburg – Chance Volesky, Evan Florida, Miles Moore, Xavier Hardin, Connor Wyatt

