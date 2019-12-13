2019 All-Johnson County Football Player of the Year - Will Taylor, Crest Ridge

Crest Ridge junior quarterback Will Taylor is the 2019 All-Johnson County Football Player of the Year.
Taylor threw for 2,796 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to an 8-3 record.
During the 2019 campaign, Taylor broke four single-game and three single-season records for the Cougars.
Both his passing yards and touchdown marks are single-season records as are his 10 games of throwing for over 100 yards.
During Crest Ridge’s 58-36 win over Concordia, Taylor threw for a record 455 yards and five touchdowns, a mark he matched two other times during the season, which is a program record.
His 27 completions and 47 attempts in the Class 1 District 4 semifinals against Windsor were program records for a single game.
Taylor also holds the career record for completions with one season remaining at Crest Ridge. He was also named to the KMZU Dream Team.
This is his first Player of the Year award.
2019 All-Johnson County Football
First-Team Offense
QB – Will Taylor, Crest Ridge*
RB – Fred Frazier, Holden
WR – Cole Schmidli, Crest Ridge
WR – Jayden Brown, Holden
WR – Jaden Ring, Crest Ridge
OL – Jaron Terry, Crest Ridge
OL – Cooper Berry, Warrensburg
OL – Sterling Phillips, Holden
OL – Xavier Ortiz, Knob Noster
OL – Jackson Meldrem, Warrensburg
ATH – Iverson Sirom, Knob Noster
P – Shelby Pittsenbarger, Warrensburg
K – Carter Bell, Warrensburg
*Denotes All-Johnson County Player of the Year
First Team Defense
DL – Cooper Berry, Warrensburg
DL – Travis Stout, Holden
DL – Zach Freeman, Crest Ridge
DL – Kaden Maxwell, Warrensburg
Secondary – Blayne McMillin, Crest Ridge
Sec. – Corbin Coswick, Warrensburg
Sec. – Jadis Williams, Knob Noster
Sec. – Eli Nappe, Warrensburg
Sec. – Danile Taylor, Holden
Sec. – Alex Binder, Chilhowee
Sec. – Cory Conley, Warrensburg
Returner – Lane Elwell, Knob Noster
Honorable Mention
Chilhowee – Randy Binder
Crest Ridge – David Siegfried, Kole Conard, Dalton Renick
Holden — Jackson Tevis, Peyton Hon, Karson Kauffman
Knob Noster – Wyatt Schreiner, Mark Burgess, Tim Williams
Warrensburg – Chance Volesky, Evan Florida, Miles Moore, Xavier Hardin, Connor Wyatt
