Warrensburg senior Zac Elliott is the 2019 All-Johnson County Boys Swimmer of the Year.
Elliott was the top placer for the Tigers at the Class 1 state meet, finishing 11th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.7 and third in the consolation finals.
He also helped the 200-yard medley relay claim the 21st best time in the event.
This is his first Swimmer of the Year award.
