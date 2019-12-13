2019 All-Johnson County Boys Soccer Player of the Year - Ryan Russell, Warrensburg

Warrensburg senior Ryan Russell is the 2019 All-Johnson County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Russell was named to the All-Region, All-District First-Team and Second-Team All-Missouri River Valley Conference for his performance this year.
He scored seven goals for the Tigers and had five assists, leading the team in points.
This is Russell’s first Player of the Year award.
