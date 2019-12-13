Knob Noster junior Sam Wilhelm is the 2019 All-Johnson County Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Wilhelm was the top finisher of all the boys runners in the county, placing fourth in Class 2 with a time of 16:12.6 and earning a spot on the All-State team..
The junior also was the Missouri River Valley East individual champion and also won the Holden Invitation.
This is his first Player of the Year award for cross county after being named honorable mention in 2017 and 2018.
Honorable mention
Knob Noster — Colby Zink
Kingsville — Luke Engel, Grant Engel Ryan Bailey
Warrensburg — Cooper Palmer, Drew Belardo, Timothy Richner, Garrett Shepherd, Logan Shaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.