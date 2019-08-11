Ninety-six race teams checked in for a hot summer night of racing action at Central Missouri Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 10. Among cars in competition were 13 Pure Stocks, nine E-Mods, 17 Mod-Lites, 26 B-Mods, 16 Street Stocks and 15 A-Mods.
Throughout the night, drivers competed in 15 preliminary heat races and six main events among the competing classes. The competition served as week two of the co-sanctioned Top Gun Series.
Pure Stock Recap
Spencer Reiff and Scotty Martin earned the front row starting spots for the 15-lap Pure Stock main event. Martin shot out to an early race lead over Reiff, Jeff Hardy and Darrin Christy in the opening circuits. By lap seven, Logan Headley moved into the third position over Hardy and Gary Akers while Martin and Reiff continued in first and second. Martin set a torrid pace as he pulled away to claim victory in the 38 car. Behind Martin at the finish were Reiff, Headley, Hardy, Jonathan Evans and Akers.
E-Mod Recap
Jeremy Curless and Shawn Burns accumulated the most passing points from the heat races and started from row one in the 12-lap E-Mod main event. Burns quickly shot out to an early race lead and by the halfway marker built his lead to nearly a full straightaway. Caution flew on lap seven for a single-car spin as Steven Makar challenged Burns for the lead on the restart when green-flag action returned with Curless in third. Lap-after lap, Makar hounded Burns as the pair raced clean and green for the victory. In the end, Burns pulled away on the final circuit and collected another CMS victory, this time over Makar in second. Curless finished third with Kit Bailey fourth, Dakota Earls fifth and Bobby Wood sixth.
Mod-Lite Recap
David Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty earned the row one starting positions for the night’s 20-lap Mod-Lite main event. David Raffurty paced the early laps over his son, Dillon, with Jeff Raffurty, Nathan Wolfe and Jesse Wright battling inside the top five by lap four. For the next several circuits Dillon Raffurty pressured his father for the lead and took command at lap six. A quick caution flew on lap seven for a single-car spin and again at lap eight for a two-car spin. When racing resumed, Dillon led his father David, his uncle Jeff Raffurty and Donnie Dannar inside the top four. Dillon blistered the field and the track once again and went on to collect his 11th feature win of the season, this one over David, who came in second. Dannar collected third in a fierce battle with Jeff Raffurty in fourth. Nathan Wolfe finished fifth just ahead of Travis Alexander in sixth.
B-Mod Recap
Jake Richards and Chad Status earned starting positions one and two for the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Richards shot out to an early race lead over Status and Patrick Royalty with Don Marrs in the mix as well. Caution flew at lap two and when the green flag action returned, it was Richards who led the charge. Caution flew again on lap four with Richards once again. Caution again flew at lap five as drivers continued to have trouble maneuvering the track. At the lap ten marker, Richards led Royalty, Sturgis Streeter, Jacob Ebert and Steven Clancy. The field came to a yellow flag at lap 13 with Richards out front of Royalty, Ebert, Streeter, and Clancy. After one final caution, the green light stayed on over the final six circuits as Richards and Royalty fought hard right to the finish with the pair racing hard right to the line. Richards ultimately picked up the win over Royalty, Streeter, Ebert, Clancy and Ryan Edde.
Street Stock Recap
Cody Frazon and John Brooks earned top honors to start on row one of the 15-lap Street Stock main event. At the end of lap one, Frazon and Brooks were nearly even as Frazon edged Brooks to the line. Caution flew at lap two for three cars as the field went back to green shortly thereafter. Frazon quickly built up a second-and-a-half lead over Brooks in second. On lap five, Brooks, Carter, Wood and Irvin were involved in a spin at turn three. Caution again flew at lap six as the field went back to action, but the yellow came right back out for Jimmy Ngo, whose car broke in turn four. Another caution flew at the lap eight marker but caution again waived to force another restart. By lap 12, Aaron Poe put pressure on the leader down low while Clayton Campbell took to the high side to try and close in. In the end, Frazon prevailed for the victory with Poe a close second and Campbell right behind in third. Jerry Schmidt had a strong finish in fourth followed by Marc Carter and Scott Johnson.
A-Mod Recap
Gunner Martin and Johnny Wyman accumulated the most passing points to earn the top two starting spots for the nightcap event of the night, the 25-lap A-Mod feature. Caution flew early for Rick Beebe on lap one before the field went back to green-flag racing. Martin led by one second over Tim Karrick, Matt Johnson, Jason Pursley and Colson Kirk by lap five. At lap seven, Karrick pulled just behind Martin to challenge for the lead off turn four, and again at lap eight the pair were nose-to-tail as Johnson slowly reeled in the top two. The lead trio continued to pull away by lap 12 as Pursley, Kirk, Chad Clancy and Terry Schultz tried to stay with the leaders. Martin took to the high side around lapped traffic at lap fourteen as Karrick, then began to feel pressure from Johnson. At lap 16, the lead trio were separated by 1.07 seconds as they fought for the win. Caution flew at the lap 18 marker as drivers continued to jockey for positions. Karrick rand the low side into turn one at lap 19 but Martin stayed out front as the pair touched coming to the line and on the ensuing lap as Johnson watched from third. As the leaders were on lap 22, contact between the leaders resulted in Martin spinning and restarting at the tail. At the conclusion of the race, Karrick crossed the finish line first with Johnson second. Kirk had one of his strongest-ever finishes in third with Schultz advancing to fourth from fifteenth on the grid. Pursley made his long haul pay off with a nice top five in fifth while Clancy also had a strong run in sixth.
Upcoming Events
August 17 — Alternative Wire & Cable/Logan Cont., Weekly Racing 15. Holden Chamber Night. (EM)
August 24 — Weekly Racing 16. (AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM)
August 31 — Seeburg Muffler Race Night, Labor Day Weekend. $1,000-to-win B-Mods. Night one A-Mod qualifying. Featuring AM, SS, BM, ML, PS, EM.
Central Missouri Speedway Results — Aug. 10
Pure Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Scotty Martin (38), 100
2. Spencer Reiff (7), 95
3. Logan Headley (23), 91
4. Jeff Hardy (427), 87
5. Jonathan Evans (89), 84
6. Gary Akers (13A), 81
7. Darrin Christy (3B), 78
8. Gale Harper Jr (28Jr), 76
9. Scott Martin (12), 74
10. Blaine Nolker (F86), 72
11. Joey Harper (21), 70
12. Jimmie Workman (24), 68
DNS — David Doelz (4D), 45
E-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Shawn Burns (28), 100
2. Steven Makar (4M), 95
3. Jeremy Curless (33), 91
4. Kristopher Bailey (77), 87
5. Dakota Earls (15E), 84
6. Booby Wood (33x), 81
7. Leland Quint (118), 78
8. Jesse Johnson (81), 76
DNF — Chris Wunder (1der)
Mod-Lite
Place Driver Points
1. Dillon Raffurty (46), 100
2. David Raffurty (64), 95
3. Donnie Dannar (171), 91
4. Jeff Raffurty (98), 87
5. Nathan Wolfe (3), 84
6. Travis Alexander (36), 81
7. Justin Raffurty (75), 78
8. Jesse Wright (67w), 76
9. Kevin White (33), 74
10. Michael Raffurty (41), 72
11. Titan Crump (3T), 70
12. Joshua James Guy (2), 68
13. Kellie Vail (12V), 66
14. Tyler Furrell (34), 64
15. James Beebe (3), 62
16. Kelly Bergstrom (9), 60
DNS — Kyle Jennings Guy (17), 45
B-Mod
Place Driver Points
1. Jake Richards (7J), 100
2. Patrick Royalty (49), 95
3. Sturgis Streeter (61), 91
4. Jacob Ebert (94), 87
5. Stephen Clancy (12c), 84
6. Ryan Edde (15), 81
7. Donald R Marrs (9), 78
8. Robert Chad Staus (c3), 76
9. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 74
10. Jeremy Lile (5), 72
11. Doug Wetzel (10W), 70
12. Alan Ferguson (20), 68
13. Johnny McGinnis (10), 66
14. Dayton Pursley (10P), 64
15. Kaleb Bray (19B), 62
16. Tyler Wood (7), 60
17. Kenneth McDonald Jr. (25), 58
18. Scott Pullen (8), 56
19. Darren Phillips (21p), 55
20. Skylar Nolker (99M), 54
21. Matt Michaels (13M), 53
22. Jacob Makings (42M), 52
23. Dallas Heuser (15H), 51
24. Chris Brockway (3), 50
DNS — Cody Brill (96), 45; Jason Reeves (5R), 45.
Street Stock
Place Driver Points
1. Cody Monroe Frazon (4), 100
2. Aaron Samuel Poe (45), 95
3. Clayton W Campbell (30C), 91
4. Jerry Schmidt (11x), 87
5. Marc Carter (10), 84
6. Scott Jeffrey Johnson (7m), 81
7. Larry Ferris II (14), 78
8. Christopher Kircher (28K), 76
9. Brett Wood (7), 74
10. John Brooks (27), 72
11. Jerry Brown (67X), 70
12. Randy Jester (51), 68
13. Jason K Park (175), 66
14. Devin Irvin (67), 64
15. James Allen Ngo (60), 62
16. Michael Mullins (M20), 60
Modified
Place Driver Points
1. Timothy Karrick (1K), 100
2. Matt Johnson (1X), 95
3. Colson Kirk (5K), 91
4. Terry L Schultz (90), 87
5. Jason Pursley (38C), 84
6. Chad Clancy (21C), 81
7. Kevin Blackburn (88), 78
8. David Wood (82), 76
9. Johnny Wyman (95JR), 74
10. Gunner Martin (75), 72
11. Kameron Grindstaff (14), 70
12. Rodney Schweizer (74), 68
13. Kyle Westerhold (17k), 66
DNF — Allan Lawrence (94), 64; Rick Beebe (22B), 62.
