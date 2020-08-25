SEDALIA — The State Fair Community College Adult Education and Literacy program will be available on the campus of University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg starting this fall.
The colleges reached an agreement this summer in which UCM, for the next academic year, will dedicate a classroom in the James C. Kirkpatrick Library to the program and SFCC staff will offer free AEL courses.
The facility SFCC had been using in Warrensburg for its AEL program is no longer available.
“I am beyond excited for this opportunity,” SFCC’s AEL Director Katie Stanley-Dietzman said. “UCM is my alma mater and the reason I began my career in education. We are so excited for this partnership and the opportunity to continue serving Johnson County.”
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, AEL provides assistance at no cost that helps Missouri adults get the basic skills they need to be productive workers, family members and citizens.
The major areas of support are Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education and English Language Acquisition.
These programs emphasize basic skills such as reading, writing, math, English language competency and problem-solving.
In addition to AEL, SFCC offers High School Equivalency preparation, skills enhancements and English Language Learner courses leading up to the Test of English as a Foreign Language, commonly referred to as TOEFL.
There is no cost for any of these programs.
“For this fiscal year adult education will be the only program offered,” Stanley-Dietzman said. “If all goes well, we may look at expanding our services to ELL and possible citizenship classes.”
SFCC campuses are located in Sedalia, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Boonville and Whiteman Air Force Base.
“This partnership with SFCC deepens our efforts to jointly provide access to education and opportunities for Missouri citizens,” Phil Bridgmon, UCM provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. "We look forward to the program's success and to future collaboration with our colleagues at State Fair.”
Janette Klein, interim university librarian, echoed Bridgmon’s comments and added that JCKL “welcomes the opportunity to engage with community literacy partners and to develop ongoing relationships that will help increase awareness of academic and professional resources.”
The University of Central Missouri offers undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs on campuses in Warrensburg and Lee’s Summit.
To learn more, visit sfccmo.edu/ael.
