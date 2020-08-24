Community Blood Center will conduct a blood drive, hosted by the Warrensburg police and fire departments, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center.
CBC is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the greater Kansas City region.
“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments,” Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center Kim Peck said. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”
The CBC states donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using the group code CBHB.
For more information, contact Jeremy VanWey at (660) 262-4654.
