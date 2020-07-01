We live in a broken world.
Everywhere you look you see it: broken marriages, broken families, broken lives.
It all comes down to brokenness in relationships.
Evidently, the world is filled with broken people.
I know, I am one.
Don’t get me wrong, Jesus has brought tremendous blessing and wholeness to my marriage, my family and my life.
I want to give Him credit because it’s due.
But I’m still a work in progress.
I haven’t arrived yet.
Susan and I raised our children to bring positive change to the brokenness of life.
One saying they heard over and over was, “You will either be part of the problem or part of the solution, and the choice is yours.”
That’s true for all of us.
One person can make a difference for a multitude, even a generation.
You can be that person, you can.
I’ll let you in on a little secret.
The one thing that makes a person the biggest part of the solution to mankind’s brokenness is how he sees others.
Do you see others through eyes of compassion or eyes of criticism?
The vast reason we are experiencing such brokenness in our culture is the assumption of evil being exercised towards ones fellow man.
Are there evil people in the world? Of course there are.
But most people don’t intend evil.
The vast majority of human beings want to be good and do good to each other.
We all struggle with making our intentions come to pass.
We’ve all done and said things we wish had come out differently, especially after people attributed to us an intention to offend when hurting others was the furthest thing from our mind.
It has become impossible to keep up with the constantly changing, evolving list of offensive words and actions being condemned by the cancel culture.
You can’t tell from one day to the next what new thing will need to be canceled and condemned because someone has deemed it offensive.
The problem is simple.
The prevailing assumption today is evil.
People assume evil of each other.
It makes us all terrible hypocrites because none of us want to have others assume evil of us.
We want others to give us the benefit of the doubt.
That what we said or did was not meant for evil, but good.
And that is usually the case.
Yet for all this brokenness, we are only one change from a nation of unity and love – the assumption of good.
We can continue down this endless road, piling up offenses and condemning intentions; or, we could take a simple path to peace – Just assume good of one another.
When others say or do something, don’t assume they meant offense or injury.
Assume good of each other, just as you want them to assume good of you.
If we set our default to assuming good of each other; our marriages, our families, our communities and eventually our nation will be whole. A United States of America.
I know that some people intend to bring division and destruction because their hearts are consumed with evil, but I choose to believe that they are a small minority.
They take advantage of the majority’s brokenness.
We’ve seen plenty of examples of that lately.
They take us hostage by teaching us to be critical instead of compassionate.
Please don’t let them make you part of the problem.
You can be the solution.
Assume good and not evil.
Overcome evil with good.
Redeem the future by turning your critical eye inward and your compassionate eye outward.
Pull the log out of your own eye and then you can help your neighbor with the mote in their eye.
You will either be part of the problem or you will be part of the solution.
The choice is yours.
I choose compassion.
I choose to assume good and forgive when others fail to fulfill their good intentions.
Will you join me? United we will stand.
“Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good,” Romans 12:17-18, 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.