Warrensburg FUMC member leads charge for "Think GOD" billboard

A Warrensburg First United Methodist Church member helped lead the charge to place “Think GOD” billboard in Warrensburg, east of the Pride Avenue and PCA Road exit.
Ann Wilson came up with the idea for the billboard.
Having metastatic breast cancer, she travels to KU Cancer Center for treatments.
She said she has seen similar billboards as the one she helped help get in Warrensburg and thought, “Why don’t we advertise for God?”
Wilson said she received encouragement from former Warrensburg FUMC Pastor Louie Lowe and from there sought donations from other Warrensburg churches to make her idea a reality.
The First Christian Church, FUMC, Northside Christian Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church contributed money to Wilson’s cause.
Wilson said that through the billboard, the churches will spread the gospel that they “Think GOD.”
