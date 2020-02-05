WARRENSBURG — The First Baptist Church of Warrensburg will host Pastor Robert Loggins at both of its Sunday morning services, 9 and 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, to speak on the topic of racial and ethnic reconciliation.
Originally from Mississippi, Loggins has pastored churches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri.
He has also served with the Southern Baptist Convention as a church planter, prayer and spiritual awakening specialist and racial reconciliation leader.
He is the author of nine books.
Loggis currently serves as president/CEO and founder of R. F. Loggins, Sr., Ministries, LLC and Christian Life School of Theology and Discipleship – an outreach, teaching, equipping and coaching ministry with individuals, men, youth, pastors, churches, denominations, educational institutions and ministries throughout North America, Canada and South Africa.
Additionally, he is the consultant executive pastor of Discipleship & Outreach, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Sedalia.
Loggins and his wife, Cassandra, have been married for 41 years and have two sons, Robert Jr. (wife, Maria) and Jordan (wife, Katherin).
They are also the grandparents of Madison Taylor, 12, Camila, 11, Christopher Ellis, 11 and Garrison Frank, 5.
Loggins said he loves his family and grandkids, loves reading with his wife, writing, golfing, basketball, swimming and fishing and walking with his wife; he enjoys all most all kinds of sports, having fun with all people and telling stories to make people laugh and enjoy life.
"He has a Great Commission Passion with a Greatest Commandment Heart," FBC information states.
