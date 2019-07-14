Approximately 80 people from the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren and the Jesus Saves Pentecostal Church gathered June 15 at the Baile-Crouse home for hot dogs, s’mores and potluck down by the pond.
It was also a great night for fishing, and anglers caught a good supply of fish to take home.
The occasion was an opportunity to continue Christian fellowship and friendship-forming among the folks in both congregations.
