The First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College Ave., will have a special worship service at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 27 to celebrate our mission and ministry in Malawi, Africa.
Those who have traveled to Malawi on mission will share about their experiences there.
Special guest Gift Dube (Uuniversity of Central Missouri alumni) will speak in worship about his Children’s Library at the University of Mzuzu in Mzuzu, Malawi.
Traditional fabrics and crafts from Malawi will be on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.